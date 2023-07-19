Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.06.

EW opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

