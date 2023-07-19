EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,307,000 after buying an additional 269,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,886,000 after buying an additional 225,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,462 shares of company stock valued at $10,334,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.86 and a 12-month high of $192.63.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.