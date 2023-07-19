Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NYSE ENR opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Energizer’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

