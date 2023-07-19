Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $18.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ET. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.70.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer
In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.