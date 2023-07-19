Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $18.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ET. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

