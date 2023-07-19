Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,529.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Entegris by 341.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

