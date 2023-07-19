Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.92.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.