EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $125.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.96.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EOG opened at $122.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

