EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $36.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.56.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

Insider Activity at EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in EQT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 335,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

