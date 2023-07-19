Equitrans Midstream’s (ETRN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
ETRN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitrans Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.36.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
