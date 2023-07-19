Equitrans Midstream’s (ETRN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitrans Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.36.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

