ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in ESAB by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 364,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ESAB by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,480,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after buying an additional 401,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ESAB news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. ESAB’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

