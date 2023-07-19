Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,063 shares of company stock worth $8,771,007. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

