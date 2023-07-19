Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.