Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,016,078.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,101,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,474 shares of company stock worth $8,795,988. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EVH. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.