F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 31,149 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 373.3% in the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,621,000 after buying an additional 861,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

