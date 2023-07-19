Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stake Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $451.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,922.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,496 shares of company stock valued at $63,105. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

