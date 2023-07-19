Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

