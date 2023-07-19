Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $270.94

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.94 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 264.99 ($3.46). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.47), with a volume of 257,472 shares changing hands.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of £878.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,896.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.01.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,714.29%.
About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
