Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
