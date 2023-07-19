Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.