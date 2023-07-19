Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 564 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.