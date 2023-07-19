First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

