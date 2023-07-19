First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.18

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.18 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

First Property Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of £26.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.

Get First Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ben Habib purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,661.09). In related news, insider Alasdair Locke purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,995.82). Also, insider Ben Habib purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,661.09). Insiders purchased a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.