First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,383 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 831,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IFV stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3081 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.