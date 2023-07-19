Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $114,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 191,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 21.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.00%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.