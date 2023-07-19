Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

