Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $18.25 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52. The company has a market cap of $413.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.