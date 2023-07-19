Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

