Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.