Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 42,099 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glaukos Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Glaukos from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.