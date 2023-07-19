Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. Mizuho upped their target price on Glaukos from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Glaukos from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

NYSE GKOS opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $79.89.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,506 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,520. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

