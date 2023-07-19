Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 166 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.00.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.04.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

