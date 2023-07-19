Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.04.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

