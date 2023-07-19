Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $456.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.25. The firm has a market cap of $340.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $457.29.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
