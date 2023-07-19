Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $171.35

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.35 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 163.68 ($2.14). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14), with a volume of 759,047 shares trading hands.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £327.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2,342.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.92.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

Henderson International Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Henderson International Income Trust’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.