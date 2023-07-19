Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 7,810 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
