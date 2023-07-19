Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 316.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

