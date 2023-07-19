Hikari Power Ltd Takes $1.28 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

