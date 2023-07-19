HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HP were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.