Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hubbell Stock Performance

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $337.31 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $184.23 and a 1 year high of $337.59. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.83 and a 200-day moving average of $264.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.