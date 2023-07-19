Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.90

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.90 and traded as low as C$37.29. Hydro One shares last traded at C$37.71, with a volume of 628,664 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.28.

Hydro One Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.64. The stock has a market cap of C$22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.74977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

