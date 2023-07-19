Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $154.39

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.39 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 143.20 ($1.87). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.90), with a volume of 343,158 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.04. The firm has a market cap of £588.67 million, a PE ratio of 660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Insider Transactions at Ibstock

Ibstock Company Profile

In other news, insider Nicola Bruce purchased 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £9,977.52 ($13,045.92). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.