Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,212 shares of company stock worth $101,082 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Immunovant by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Immunovant by 3.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

