Insider Buying: Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB) Insider Buys 1,281,220 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB) insider Mark Davis bought 1,281,220 shares of Dynamic Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$320,305.00 ($217,894.56).

Dynamic Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82.

About Dynamic Group

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited provides drilling and blasting services for mining and construction sectors in Western Australia. It offers exploration and grade control drilling services. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Drill and Blast Holdings Limited. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wangara, Australia.

Featured Stories

