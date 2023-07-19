Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $374,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $375,900.00.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $339,700.00.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $2,733,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $494,304,000 after acquiring an additional 566,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,298 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,624 shares of the software’s stock worth $170,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altair Engineering
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.