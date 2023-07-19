Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $374,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $375,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $339,700.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $2,733,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $494,304,000 after acquiring an additional 566,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,298 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,624 shares of the software’s stock worth $170,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

