Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells 4,580 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $488,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,353.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $90,546.60.

On Monday, July 3rd, Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $366,537.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COIN opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after acquiring an additional 345,866 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $581,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,484 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

