Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Sells 20,249 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.09. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

