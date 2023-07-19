Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RYAN opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

