Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $1,117,000.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,131,250.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $1,109,250.00.
- On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.
- On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.
- On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.
Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of RYAN opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
