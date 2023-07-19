International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
About International Tower Hill Mines
