Iowa State Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

