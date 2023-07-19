iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

