iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 2,006,849 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,014,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after buying an additional 424,276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,366,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after buying an additional 223,183 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 586,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

